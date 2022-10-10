Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard HSBC

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cash management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sibos 2022: Mastercard showcases Global Treasury Intelligence

Sibos 2022: Mastercard showcases Global Treasury Intelligence

Mastercard has launched a new platform to help corporate treasurers keep track of payment flows across multiple business lines.

By automating data ingestion from clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Mastercard's Global Treasury Intelligence provides a view of all payment flows across suppliers, commodities, and lines of business, integrated with relevant third-party data.

Developed in collaboration with spend analytics engine Robobai, the system provides coporations with a holistic view that enables them to ditch spreadsheets and more accurately anlyse global payments and manage risks.

Raj Seshadri, president, data & services, Mastercard, says: “The health of the business does not sit in just one team or silo. With Global Treasury Intelligence, we are providing the broad, interconnected views our customers need to make smarter decisions with better outcomes across their enterprises."

He says the platform can be used for narrow applications like identifying opportunities for expansion of commercial cards, as well as broader applications like cash management, source to settle pay strategies, treasury services optimization, supplier ESG scoring, and Know Your Supplier assessments.

HSBC is an early adopter. Brian Tomkins, global head of commercial cards, HSBC, says the technology is helping the bank gain deeper insights into the needs of its clients. "By unlocking this data-driven collaboration with our customers, we see how to best help them achieve their goals for treasury,” he says.

The latest commercial-focused solution from Mastercard, the platform is designed to better support and advance digital payments for existing corporate customers. The platform captures commercial payment flows to support customer product needs today, including purchasing cards, procurement offerings and Travel & Entertainment (T&E) technology.

“This solution is a powerful addition to our suite of insights and analytics services. The insights it offers will help our customers to realize the full value of innovative Mastercard solutions such as Track BPS and Mastercard Instant Pay.”

Related Companies

MasterCard HSBC

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cash management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Inclusion: How data can expand opportunities for the unbanked[Webinar] Financial Inclusion: How data can expand opportunities for the unbanked

Trending

Related News
Sibos 2022: India’s regional banks – the state of play
/cloud

Sibos 2022: India’s regional banks – the state of play

Sibos 2022: Lighting the beacon under data quality through ISO 20022
/sibos

Sibos 2022: Lighting the beacon under data quality through ISO 20022

Sibos 2022: Uncovering value for banks in the Metaverse

04 Oct

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

  2. Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

  3. Swift finds role as global hub for CBDCs and tokenised assets

  4. ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

  5. UK businesses call on Government to axe the &#39;card tax&#39;

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line