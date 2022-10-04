Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

ABN Amro is bundling digital ID with payment functionality to speed up the onboarding process for consumer-to-business transactions.

ID & pay, developed by ABN Amro, allows users to store their ID securely and also make payments in a single app. The first pilot customer for the programme is ‘bicycle as a service’ business Swapfiets, which will use the process for membership enrolment.

Edwin van Bommel, chief strategy & innovation officer at ABN Amro elaborates: “ID & pay originated from a need we identified among our business clients. A need to offer their customers a much simpler onboarding and payment process. This app beats every other onboarding process in the market as an easy-to-use way for customers to provide ID and pay for products and services. It’s unique in Europe.”

He says the functionality is like having a Google login combined with PayPal, but then within ABN Amro’s secure environment. This means the user’s privacy is also protected, with the personal data they have provided and the payments they have made all shown in one convenient app.

