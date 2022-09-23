Fintech advisor Royal Park Partners bucks trend with industry-beating growth

In the midst of a global fintech funding downturn, specialist corporate advisor Royal Park Partners is boasting industry-beating growth, on track to double its revenue this year.

In the second quarter, global fintech funding was down 39% from its 2021 peak as the sector felt the consequences of the wider economic downturn as well as more localised issues such a the crypto winter.



However, Royal Park Ventures, says that, as it celebrates its third birthday, it is bucking the trend; having seen revenue tripling from 2020 to 2021, it is on track to double once again this year.



The London-headquartered firm has raised over $1 billion for its clients to date and established itself as the most active fintech advisor across Emea. It has advised on more than 30 deals across six continents, including for Thought Machine, Bud and Indonesian super app Koinworks.



Aman Behzad, managing partner, says: "We have proven that fintech is a permanent and essential cornerstone of the global economy, with amazing companies creating innovative solutions for better access to finance.



"Despite recent market conditions, we have continued to advise on landmark transactions in the industry as businesses react to evolving customer needs and the need to deliver creative solutions."