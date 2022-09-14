Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Picus Security

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK finance suffers surge in DDoS attacks

UK finance suffers surge in DDoS attacks

The UK financial sector was subject to a surge in distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks in the first half of 2022 after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

A quarter of cyber incidents reported to the FCA in the first half of 2022 involved DDoS attacks, according to data handed to Picus Security through a Freedom of Information request. This figure is up from 4% in the previous year. In fact, there were more incidents involving DDoS reported to the FCA in March and April 2022 than there were during the whole of 2021.

This significant increase in DDoS activity is most likely explained by nation-state attackers and hacktivists targeting western nations during the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict. Countries like the UK, US and Germany were among the first to implement sanctions against Russia

“DDoS attacks are a concern for financial institutions, with their ability to disrupt operations and even bring them down entirely,” says Dr. Suleyman Ozarslan, Picus Security co-founder. “UK financial institutions are in the crossfire of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and have become a direct target for nation-state attackers and hacktivists seeking to disrupt Ukraine’s allies

Carpet-bombing, a term used to describe a sophisticated type of DDoS attack, has emerged as a popular method of attack among nation-state attackers as well as patriotic hacktivist groups. To-date, carpet-bombing attacks have been primarily used against internet services companies and critical infrastructure providers but the finance sector is now also a target.

“Carpet-bombing attacks are less likely to trigger DDoS detection mechanisms because they generate a smaller amount of traffic per target host,” says Ozarslan. “As a result, they can be extremely difficult to mitigate.”

“To reduce the risks, businesses must be able to scrutinize large traffic volumes over time and respond swiftly to anomalies that threaten network availability.”

Although the primary reason behind the uptick in DDoS is highly likely the ongoing war in Ukraine, says Ozarslan, other factors may also be in play. DDoS attacks are now increasingly used by ransomware gangs to extort money. The proliferation of DDoS for hire websites also makes this form of attack more accessible to less technically sophisticated cybercriminals.

Double extortion methods involve cybercriminal gangs pressuring their targets to pay a ransom by leaking data online, informing customers/the media about the breach, or disrupting operations through the use of DDoS.

“As threats evolve and the war in Ukraine continues, financial institutions must continue to proactively harden their defenses, says Ozarslan. This includes validating that security controls and processes are effective at defending against the latest risks.”

Related Companies

Picus Security

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
FCA records 50% rise in serious cyber incidents at UK firms
/security

FCA records 50% rise in serious cyber incidents at UK firms

Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank
/security

Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank

Concerned about Russian IT ops, Deutsche Bank carries out stress tests

04 Mar

ECB warns banks of possible Russian cyberattack

09 Feb

Trending

  1. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  2. JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

  3. Starling responds to UK Govt&#39;s report on suspected BBLS fraud

  4. UK fintech investment takes a dive

  5. Greenwashing is a systemic problem at UK banks

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications