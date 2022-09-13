Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Splitit Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Splitit raises $A10.5m

Splitit raises $A10.5m

Splitit, the ASX-listed BNPL player behind a white-label Instalments-as-a-Service platform, has raised A$10.5 million in a private placement with institutional investors.

Launched in May, Splitit's white-label Instalments-as-a-Service platform promises to eliminate consumer friction and improves lacklustre conversion numbers inherent with legacy buy now, pay later options.

"We are very pleased with the market's response to our strategy, as we break away from the crowded BNPL space with our Instalments-as-a-Service platform," says Splitit CEO Nandan Sheth. "This new investment enables us to scale our service into new underserved verticals such as education, business services and digital-native retailers."

Related Companies

Splitit Payments

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Related News
Splitit secures $71.5m
/payments

Splitit secures $71.5m

Splitit to go global with Mastercard deal
/payments

Splitit to go global with Mastercard deal

Trending

  1. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  2. N26 takes the offensive against phishing scams

  3. JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

  4. Starling responds to UK Govt&#39;s report on suspected BBLS fraud

  5. Citi wins appeal over $500m funds transfer gaffe

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications