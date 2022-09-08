Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABHI

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pakistan’s ABHI channels donations to flood victims

Pakistan’s ABHI channels donations to flood victims

Pakistan-based fintech ABHI has teamed up with NGOs JDC, Al-Khidmat and Saylani to allow employed individuals to donate their earned but unpaid salary to flood relief funds.

Founded in 2021, ABHI is a financial wellness platform that empowers businesses and its employees through Earned Wage Access (EWA), payroll financing, payroll processing, and invoice factoring.

Through EWA, employees can transfer their earned salaries into their bank account in under a minute. The company has now signed over 280 companies.

Through ABHI Dost, ABHI’s employees, clients, users and investors are able to send money directly from the mobile app in 30 seconds, providing support to those affected and struggling to sustain themselves.

The selected NGOs will provide emergency support like shelter, household supplies, and food items to the ones in need and in turn, financially empower people nationwide.

Related Companies

ABHI

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
Pakistan's Dbank raises $17.6m
/startups

Pakistan's Dbank raises $17.6m

VentureSouq launches $50m Mena fintech fund
/startups

VentureSouq launches $50m Mena fintech fund

Former Klarna exec raises $15 million for Pakistani BNPL startup QisstPay

04 Oct 2021

Pakistani fintech startup SadaPay raises $7.2 million

31 Mar 2021

Pakistan lays out digital payments strategy

14 Nov 2019

Huge cache of Pakistani payment card data appears on Dark Web

25 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut under pressure over internal audit

  2. Upgrading UK&#39;s payments infrastructure to boost GDP by $3.8bn by 2026

  3. UK&#39;s bank branch sharing project to be extended

  4. Lloyds: almost 9 in 10 card payments now contactless

  5. TSB connects consumers to fintechs with Marketplace app

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution