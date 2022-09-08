Pakistan’s ABHI channels donations to flood victims

Pakistan-based fintech ABHI has teamed up with NGOs JDC, Al-Khidmat and Saylani to allow employed individuals to donate their earned but unpaid salary to flood relief funds.

Founded in 2021, ABHI is a financial wellness platform that empowers businesses and its employees through Earned Wage Access (EWA), payroll financing, payroll processing, and invoice factoring.



Through EWA, employees can transfer their earned salaries into their bank account in under a minute. The company has now signed over 280 companies.



Through ABHI Dost, ABHI’s employees, clients, users and investors are able to send money directly from the mobile app in 30 seconds, providing support to those affected and struggling to sustain themselves.



The selected NGOs will provide emergency support like shelter, household supplies, and food items to the ones in need and in turn, financially empower people nationwide.