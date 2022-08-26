Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa tokens overtake physical cards in circulation

Visa tokens overtake physical cards in circulation

Visa has issued its four billionth network token for e-commerce payments, surpassing the number of physical cards it has in circulation worldwide.

The Visa Token Service (VTS) replaces 16-digit account numbers with a digital token only the payments giant can unlock.

VTS was launched in 2014 but has seen an explosion in usage as e-commerce volumes have grown by more than 50% since the onset of the pandemic. Token count has nearly doubled to four billion in just one year.

The technology helps to protect the underlying account information from fraudsters and bad actors. According to Visa's own analysis, across more than 8600 issuers and 800,000 merchants, its tokens have led to a 28% reduction in fraud rates and a three per cent increase in approval rates.

Jack Forestell, EVP and chief product officer, Visa, says: “The uptick in issuers, acquirers, merchants and consumers all transacting with Visa tokens, reinforces that the future of money is truly digital, and digital money must be built on trust.”

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention[Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Trending

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

  3. Faster Payments volumes increase by 23%– UK Finance

  4. Fraud spike forces bus company to ban online banks and cut mobile contactless limits

  5. Atom Bank hails positive impact of four-day working week

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022