On Ukraine Independence Day, Revolut co-founder hopes for peace

Revolut's Ukrainian co-founder and CTO Vlad Yatsenko has marked the country's Independence Day in a message to staff, describing it as "heartbreaking" but also "hopeful and symbolic".

Yatsenko, who co-founded multi-billion dollar Revolut with Russian-born CEO Nik Storonsky, sent staffers a slack message to mark the day when Ukraine’s parliament vowed to separate from the Soviet Union in 1991.



"Tragically, this year the date also marks six months since the full scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia began," he writes.



Yatsenko thanked those who have helped colleagues based in Ukraine as the firm worked on providing evacuation, financial and mental health support.



Revolut has sought to help those affected by the invasion by waiving transfer fees for sending money to Ukrainian bank accounts, launching donations in partnership with the Red Cross and donating £1.5 million itself.



The firm has also opened almost 250,000 refugee accounts to give refugees the ability to access and use their money while away from their home country.



"The war isn’t over, and even though this Independence Day is heartbreaking, it is also more hopeful and symbolic than ever," writes Yatsenko.



"To all Ukrainians, I hope you and your families are safe, and that peace comes to a free Ukraine soon. To everyone else, I wish a war to never come to you or your home country."



He signs off: "Слава Україні!", a Ukrainian national salute, which translates as "Glory to Ukraine!"