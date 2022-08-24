Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
On Ukraine Independence Day, Revolut co-founder hopes for peace

On Ukraine Independence Day, Revolut co-founder hopes for peace

Revolut's Ukrainian co-founder and CTO Vlad Yatsenko has marked the country's Independence Day in a message to staff, describing it as "heartbreaking" but also "hopeful and symbolic".

Yatsenko, who co-founded multi-billion dollar Revolut with Russian-born CEO Nik Storonsky, sent staffers a slack message to mark the day when Ukraine’s parliament vowed to separate from the Soviet Union in 1991.

"Tragically, this year the date also marks six months since the full scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia began," he writes.

Yatsenko thanked those who have helped colleagues based in Ukraine as the firm worked on providing evacuation, financial and mental health support.

Revolut has sought to help those affected by the invasion by waiving transfer fees for sending money to Ukrainian bank accounts, launching donations in partnership with the Red Cross and donating £1.5 million itself.

The firm has also opened almost 250,000 refugee accounts to give refugees the ability to access and use their money while away from their home country.

"The war isn’t over, and even though this Independence Day is heartbreaking, it is also more hopeful and symbolic than ever," writes Yatsenko.

"To all Ukrainians, I hope you and your families are safe, and that peace comes to a free Ukraine soon. To everyone else, I wish a war to never come to you or your home country."

He signs off: "Слава Україні!", a Ukrainian national salute, which translates as "Glory to Ukraine!"

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Related News
Western Union joins Russia exodus
/payments

Western Union joins Russia exodus

Revolut raises €10 million for Red Cross Ukraine appeal
/payments

Revolut raises €10 million for Red Cross Ukraine appeal

Fintechs unite in Ukraine fund appeal

09 Mar

Revolut's Russian born chief Storonsky breaks silence over Ukraine invasion

02 Mar

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

  3. Faster Payments volumes increase by 23%– UK Finance

  4. ECB to rope in crypto with licensing framework

  5. Lloyds completes UK&#39;s first digital promissory note purchase

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022