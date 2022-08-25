Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

NatWest

People

Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
NatWest rolls out menopause support app for employees

NatWest rolls out menopause support app for employees

NatWest is rolling out an app to support staff of menopausal age and their partners, providing access to personalised advice, practical information and structured wellbeing support programmes from expert practitioners.

The UK bank is introducing the programme via health app Peppy. It will be made available initially to staff in the UK and Ireland, before being rolled out globally.

NatWest currently employs 39,000 people in the UK and Ireland, of which approximately 6,400 are females between the ages of 45-55.

The Peppy app provides access to in-person support from specialist menopause practitioners, including consultations, one-to-one chat and group chat, along with access to articles, video and audio content, events and webinars.

Jen Tippin, NatWest Group chief people & transformation officer says: “Women of menopausal age (45-55) make up a fast-growing demographic of the UK workforce - 78% say they would feel uncomfortable talking about menopause at work including with their own line manager, 95% of businesses recognise that menopausal symptoms have a negative impact on employees’ work, and 1 in 4 women going through menopause consider leaving their job due to their symptoms.

“While some will sail through, three in four experience symptoms and as many as one in four have serious symptoms, yet around half have never consulted a healthcare professional about their menopause. It's for these reasons that I am delighted to share the introduction of free menopause support, via the Peppy Health app, to our team and their partners or spouses at NatWest Group."

