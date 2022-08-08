Robinhood chief product officer quits

In the same week it announced plans to axe nearly a quarter of its staff, trading app Robinhood has lost chief product officer Aparna Chennapragada.

1/ I'm stepping down from Robinhood as the Chief Product Officer and will continue to stay on as an advisor to @vladtenev to ensure a good transition. More on what’s next in another post. — Aparna Chennapragada (@aparnacd) August 3, 2022

Chennapragada joined the company from Google a little over a year ago as its first chief product officer to oversee all product, design and research.In a tweet-thread she says that she was "drawn to Robinhood for its potential to democratize finance for all". However, "the world has changed. As Robinhood adapts to this new context, it's time for me to move on".Chennapragada, who spent 12 years at Google, where she led product, engineering and design teams, across Google Search, Shopping and AR, will stay on in an advisory role until the beginning of next year.Her exit comes as Robinhood not only fires hundreds of employees but also moves to a general manager structure in order to "flatten hierarchies, reduce cross-functional dependencies, and remove redundant roles and positions".The changes come as Robinhood posted second quarter results which show a 44% fall in revenues compared to the same period the year before on declining monthly active users and assets under custody.