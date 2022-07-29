Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zipmex becomes latest crypto market victim, files for bankruptcy protection in Singapore

Zipmex becomes latest crypto market victim, files for bankruptcy protection in Singapore

Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has filed for bankruptcy protection in Singapore despite resuming withdrawals after a brief suspension earlier this month.

At the time, Zipmex had claimed it was working to address exposure of $53 million to crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius amid the threat of legal actions from creditors, as reported by Coindesk.

Zipmex is the latest victim in a growing line of crypto firms experiencing issues after the sharp selloff in May 2022 that resulted in the collapse of Luna and TerraUSD.

The exchange reportedly submitted five applications on 22nd July and sought moratoriums to prevent proceedings against Zipmex for up to six months.

These filings grant relief for 30 days or until the Singapore Court decides about the applications, whichever comes first. This news follows Zipmex blocking users from taking direct custody of their coins.

Zipmex, which operates in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, is also being investigated by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission and law enforcement for potential losses for the public after Zipmex temporarily suspended withdrawals.

Singapore's crypto sector was also impacted by the collapse of crypto fund Three Arrows Capital.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution[New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Trending

Related News
Standard Chartered-backed Zodia Market secures FCA registration
/crypto

Standard Chartered-backed Zodia Market secures FCA registration

Plaid backs Gemini users for crypto purchases
/crypto

Plaid backs Gemini users for crypto purchases

FTX and Coinbase invest in 'Bloomberg for crypto' Coinfeeds

28 Jul

Social investing app Shares raises $40m for European expansion

25 Jul

Barclays takes stake in crypto firm Copper

25 Jul

Insider trading case revives tussle between SEC and Coinbase over securities

22 Jul

Trending

  1. Lloyds, Santander, Barclays, TSB demand Google, Facebook reimburse online fraud victims

  2. UK regulators propose supervision measures for critical third parties

  3. Santander CIB partners with SAP to deliver ‘invisible banking’

  4. Revolut loses more senior UK compliance execs

  5. Barclays takes stake in crypto firm Copper

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success