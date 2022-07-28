Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Jack Ma prepares to cede control of Ant Group -WSJ

Jack Ma prepares to cede control of Ant Group -WSJ

Jack Ma is preparing to give up control of Ant Group in an effort to distance the fintech giant from his Alibaba tech group in the face of regulatory pressure, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ma owns 10% of Ant but controls the company through related entities. He is now looking to cede this control by transferring voting rights to Ant executives, says the Journal, citing sources.

Ant has been in Chinese regulators' crosshairs for years. In late 2020, a planned $37 billion IPO was derailed by moves to impose tighter restrictions on fintech firms entering the banking market.

Since then the group has reportedly agreed on a restructuring plan with China’s regulators that will turn the fintech giant into a financial holding company subject to capital requirements similar to those for banks.

With officials demanding that Ant and Alibaba cut their ties ahead of this change, Ant has told regulators of Ma's plan to cede control, says the Journal.

This week, Alibaba posted its annual report, revealing that Ant executives are no longer part of the body that can nominate the majority of the tech firm's board.

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Trending

Related News
Ant cleared to set up credit scoring JV with state-backed partners
/regulation

Ant cleared to set up credit scoring JV with state-backed partners

Ant Group CEO resigns
/people

Ant Group CEO resigns

Ant tussles with Beijing on sharing customer data - FT

03 Mar 2021

Ant Group to become financial holding company under deal with Chinese regulators

03 Feb 2021

Trending

  1. Lloyds, Santander, Barclays, TSB demand Google, Facebook reimburse online fraud victims

  2. UK regulators propose supervision measures for critical third parties

  3. Santander CIB partners with SAP to deliver ‘invisible banking’

  4. Revolut loses more senior UK compliance execs

  5. Barclays takes stake in crypto firm Copper

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success