Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Insurtech Gateway completes first close on Seed Fund II

Insurtech Gateway completes first close on Seed Fund II

Insurtech Gateway has completed the first close of its Seed Fund II, enabling it to back 20 startups over the next four years from pre-seed to Series A.

Statistics from Dealroom show insurtech startups are woefully underfunded compared to the likes of fintech, health and mobility. From 2016 to 2022, fintech (excluding insurtech) got $323 billion, while insurtech received $43 billion.

Founded in 2016, Insurtech Gateway is trying to close the gap, already supporting 24 portfolio companies, live in 37 countries, working with 26 insurers. It also has authorised incubators in London and Sydney.

Richard Chattock, CEO, Insurtech Gateway, says: "We believe that insurance and technology can transform society. We are proud to have created a place where independent founders can build sustainable partnerships with progressive insurers, regulators and co-investors."

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift[On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Trending

Related News
Insurtech Instanda raises $19.5m
/retail

Insurtech Instanda raises $19.5m

Insurtech funding surpassed $3bn in 2018

Insurtech funding surpassed $3bn in 2018

UK insurtech sector gets new legal resource

13 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Fintech valuations fall by half a trillion

  2. Revolut surpasses 20 million customer milestone on seventh anniversary

  3. Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

  4. Instagram adds payments in chat

  5. UK politicians quiz Visa and Mastercard on card fee increases

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility