Goldman Sachs hires Google veteran Jared Cohen to head 'applied innovation' unit

Goldman Sachs has hired Google veteran Jared Cohen to run a new innovation group at the investment bank.

Cohen was a protege of Google CEO Eric Schmidt and the founder of Jigsaw, one of the tech giant's incubators.



In a memo obtained by CNBC, Goldman chief David Solomon says: “Working closely with leaders across Goldman Sachs, George and Jared will specifically identify and advance commercial opportunities for the firm that are at the intersection of a changing global marketplace, shifts in the geopolitical landscape, and rapidly evolving technology.”



Reflecting the importance of the role for Goldman's technology strategy, Cohen will have the company’s most senior rank, serving as a partner and management committee member, and president of global affairs.



This is not the first time Goldman has scoured the ranks of Big Tech for new tech talent. In 2019, the blue-blooded investtment bank hired Amazon Web Services executive Marco Argenti to serve as co-chief information officer.