Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs hires Google veteran Jared Cohen to head &#39;applied innovation&#39; unit

Goldman Sachs hires Google veteran Jared Cohen to head 'applied innovation' unit

Goldman Sachs has hired Google veteran Jared Cohen to run a new innovation group at the investment bank.

Cohen was a protege of Google CEO Eric Schmidt and the founder of Jigsaw, one of the tech giant's incubators.

In a memo obtained by CNBC, Goldman chief David Solomon says: “Working closely with leaders across Goldman Sachs, George and Jared will specifically identify and advance commercial opportunities for the firm that are at the intersection of a changing global marketplace, shifts in the geopolitical landscape, and rapidly evolving technology.”

Reflecting the importance of the role for Goldman's technology strategy, Cohen will have the company’s most senior rank, serving as a partner and management committee member, and president of global affairs.

This is not the first time Goldman has scoured the ranks of Big Tech for new tech talent. In 2019, the blue-blooded investtment bank hired Amazon Web Services executive Marco Argenti to serve as co-chief information officer.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Flutterwave names Goldman Sachs MD Gurbhej Dhillon CTO
/people

Flutterwave names Goldman Sachs MD Gurbhej Dhillon CTO

Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race
/retail

Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

Mastercard poaches Goldman Sachs transaction banking IT lead as head of B2B

01 Apr

Goldman Sachs builds Financial Cloud for Data with AWS

01 Dec 2021

Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

20 Oct 2021

Goldman Sachs exec who led Marcus retires

27 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Rogers outage shuts down Canadian banks&#39; ATMs, POS and internet banking

  2. Revolut loses another compliance exec as firm tangles with FCA

  3. Bank of England to announce crypto regulation

  4. India offers UPI to the world

  5. Klarna valuation slumps to $6.7 billion on $800 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility