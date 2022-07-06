Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Mambu

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Cards ISO20022 Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa and Mambu partner for global debit processing

Visa and Mambu partner for global debit processing

Mambu has announced its partnership with Visa to utilise Visa DPS, one of the largest processors of Visa debit transactions globally.

The move will give Mambu the ability to offer new card products and services, including connecting their customers with Visa DPS for end-to-end card issuing processes.

More than 50% of Visa US Debt is processed by Visa DPS. ISO 20022 is used by Visa DPS for authorization via an API interface.

Kevin Trilli, chief product officer at Mambu commented: “Customer demand for card services is growing rapidly, whether it is incumbent financial institutions or fintechs. Strategic partnerships and interoperability of service providers offer the best value, choice, and flexibility for clients, whether they are embarking on digital transformation or scaling a new card programme. This is a major step to bringing more simple, transparent and connected services to any company offering financial services.”

Todd Brockman, SVP, global head of issuing solutions at Visa said: “Today’s banking and payment landscape requires agility, and an architecture that can easily adapt to the rapid pace of innovation in our industry. We’re excited to bring our modern API-based processing capabilities to Mambu’s growing marketplace of composable payment solutions and believe our collaboration will create tremendous value for our clients and their cardholders.”

Related Companies

Visa Mambu

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Cards ISO20022 Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Revolut crosses the divide to in-person payments

  3. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  4. Meta to shut down Novi wallet

  5. Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022