Visa and Mambu partner for global debit processing

Mambu has announced its partnership with Visa to utilise Visa DPS, one of the largest processors of Visa debit transactions globally.

The move will give Mambu the ability to offer new card products and services, including connecting their customers with Visa DPS for end-to-end card issuing processes.

More than 50% of Visa US Debt is processed by Visa DPS. ISO 20022 is used by Visa DPS for authorization via an API interface.

Kevin Trilli, chief product officer at Mambu commented: “Customer demand for card services is growing rapidly, whether it is incumbent financial institutions or fintechs. Strategic partnerships and interoperability of service providers offer the best value, choice, and flexibility for clients, whether they are embarking on digital transformation or scaling a new card programme. This is a major step to bringing more simple, transparent and connected services to any company offering financial services.”

Todd Brockman, SVP, global head of issuing solutions at Visa said: “Today’s banking and payment landscape requires agility, and an architecture that can easily adapt to the rapid pace of innovation in our industry. We’re excited to bring our modern API-based processing capabilities to Mambu’s growing marketplace of composable payment solutions and believe our collaboration will create tremendous value for our clients and their cardholders.”