Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FTC sues Walmart for facilitating money transfer fraud

FTC sues Walmart for facilitating money transfer fraud

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Walmart, alleging that the retail giant "turned a blind eye" while fraudsters used its money transfer service to fleece consumers of hundreds of millions of dollars.

In its suit, the FTC says that for years Walmart's stated policy was for its employees to issue payouts even in the case of a suspicious money transfer.

Citing industry databases, the regulator says that from 2013 to 2018 more than $197 million in payments that were the subject of fraud complaints were sent or received at Walmart. Another $1.3 billion in related payments were also possibly connected to the fraud.

Scammers relied on Walmart money transfers as a primary way to receive payments for scams like telemarketing schemes, relative-in-need “grandparent” scams, and sweepstakes scams, says the suit.

The FTC is asking the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers and to impose civil penalties.

“While scammers used its money transfer services to make off with cash, Walmart looked the other way and pocketed millions in fees,” says Samuel Levine, director, FTC bureau of consumer protection.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Trending

Related News
Walmart kickstarts fintech business with acquisitions of of Even and ONE
/startups

Walmart kickstarts fintech business with acquisitions of of Even and ONE

MoneyGram pays $125 million to settle global fraud allegations

MoneyGram pays $125 million to settle global fraud allegations

FTC charges Lending Club over 'no hidden fees' claim

26 Apr 2018

Walmart launches global money transfer service

03 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  2. Revolut to roll out &#39;responsible&#39; BNPL product across Europe

  3. Mastercard drops album featuring its sonic brand

  4. EBA calls for PSD2 and E-Money Directive to be merged

  5. Forrester identifies incumbents at forefront of mobile banking

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022