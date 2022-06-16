Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ashman Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ashman wins UK banking licence

Ashman wins UK banking licence

Ashman Finance, a startup offering savings accounts to personal customers and lending to SMEs in the commercial real estate property market, has been granted a restricted banking licence by the FCA and Prudential Regulatory Authority.

Ashman, which is headquartered in Birmingham and plans to grow its headcount in the city over the course of this year, is led by James Leach, former global chief operating officer of Maple Financial.

Says Leach: "We are delighted to have received regulatory approval. Our banking licence is an important first step in realising our ambitions to support SME borrowers and personal savers alike, with a different approach to lending that delivers the service and range of products we know SME developers need."

He says the bank will provide competitive rates for savers and will lend on deals from £100k to £5 million in the real estate market.

Leach is supported by an experienced senior team: Chief risk officer, Lisa Nowell, joined the new entrant from digital bank Monzo and spent time at Barclays and Nationwide; chief commercial officer, Caroline Luxmore, spent 10 years at Aldermore Bank with 25+ years’ experience in the industry; CFO Matt Cowan has worked at Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS; and chief operating officer, Simon Healy, was previously one of the founding members of Aldermore and managing director of its savings arm responsible for originating £15bn customer deposits.

“We are proud to be the first new entrant to be licenced this year and to be doing so from Birmingham, which is the perfect city for us to build a business we know can have a lasting impact on the market," says Leach. "Birmingham has an incredibly strong talent pool and is a hub that provides all the supporting expertise we need to deliver our ambitions.”

Related Companies

Ashman Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Trending

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022