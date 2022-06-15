Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ecolytiq Green-Got

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
France&#39;s Green-Got launches green banking app

France's Green-Got launches green banking app

European sustainable neobank Green-Got has teamed up with climate engagement provider ecolytiq to launch its green banking app.

French outfit Green-Got has begun onboarding the 25,000 members on its waitlist, promising to help them ensure that their money no longer finances fossil fuels.

To do this, the startup has integrated technology from Berlin-based ecolytiq, which shows customers the environmental impact of their purchases in real time based on the open-sourced methodologies from the Organisation for Sustainable Consumption.

Customers will also receive insights that contextualise their environmental footprint by providing them easy-to-understand tips and tricks designed to inspire behavioural change.

Meanwhile, for every card payment made by a Green-Got account, a commission paid by the seller goes towards environmental projects, including forest conservation, ocean clean-up efforts and clean energy development.

Green-Got also promises to invest customers’ money from saving accounts sustainably, while the app has a carbon emissions calculator.

Andrea Ganovelli, co-founder, Green-Got, says: "Green-Got was born out of the realisation that investments should be redirected towards projects that protect the environment, not degrade it. We wanted to be able to use our money and savings to fund the fight against global warming and adaptation to its effects that are already here."

Related Companies

ecolytiq Green-Got

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Trending

Related News
Visa invests in CO2 tracker ecolytiq
/sustainable

Visa invests in CO2 tracker ecolytiq

Worldline partners ecolytiq on CO2 footprint calculation service
/sustainable

Worldline partners ecolytiq on CO2 footprint calculation service

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022