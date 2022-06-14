Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Allica Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Allica Bank scores &#163;55m in debt and equity

Allica Bank scores £55m in debt and equity

British SME challenger bank Allica has secured £25 million in funding from existing investors, as well as a £30 million Tier 2 capital facility from British Business Investments.

The £25 million comes from Atalaya Capital Management and Warwick Capital Partners, which previously led Allica’s £110 million Series B funding round in November.

In addition, the lender can draw on the £30 million capital facility from British Business Investments - a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the British Business Bank.

Last year, Allica grew its SME lending to over £560 million - more than 12 times higher compared to the end 2020. Deposits have also grown to over £800 million, contributing to annual net operating income of £7.8 million in 2021.

Richard Davies, CEO, Allica Bank, says: "The new facility from British Business Investments alongside further equity from our existing lead investors will enable Allica Bank to support and scale even more of Britain’s established SMEs and growth companies at a time when SMEs are looking for more tailored support from their bank.

"Allica is fast becoming the SME challenger bank of choice through combining our proprietary technology with experienced local relationship managers to provide great customer experience.

"Looking ahead, we are hugely excited about our plans to develop Allica’s customer proposition as we continue our mission to reimagine relationship banking for SMEs."

Related Companies

Allica Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, an[New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Trending

Related News
Allica scoops £110 million in Series B
/startups

Allica scoops £110 million in Series B

Allica Bank buys AIB SME loan book
/startups

Allica Bank buys AIB SME loan book

Allica Bank bids for $100 million in new funding

17 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022