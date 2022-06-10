Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable Financial inclusion
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Scotcoin to go global with ProBit listing

Scotcoin to go global with ProBit listing

Scotcoin, a Scottish cryptocurrency that has been around for nearly a decade, is coming to the international market after striking a deal to list on the ProBit Global exchange.

Invented in 2013, Scotcoin calls itself a cryptocurrency with a social purpose. It is backed by the Scotcoin Project CIC (Community Interest Company), which has vowed to harness the power of the coin to help tackle things such as poverty and environmental issues.

By listing on ProBit, people around the world will be able to buy and sell the token, helping to spread uptake beyond the few thousand current holders.

The Scotcoin Project notes that the Scottish diaspora has around 10 million members worldwide, many of whom may want to send and receive money through Scotcoin’s scotscan.io system, where transactions happen instantaneously and without payment of gas fees.

The project also hope the listing will help fund a professional full-time management team to deliver a business plan focussed on working with partners to deliver a variety of initiatives relating to clothing, food, accommodation, and the environment.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable Financial inclusion
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Trending

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022