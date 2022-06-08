Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cryptio

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cryptio raises $10m

Cryptio raises $10m

Cryptio has raised $10 million in Series A funding for its enterprise crypto back-office platform.

Point Nine led the round, with participation from BlueYard, Alven, Coinshares, Avantgarde Finance, Protocol Labs and Draper Associates.

Cryptio is an enterprise-grade crypto accounting and reporting platform that helps financial institutions, corporates and crypto-native businesses navigate the fragmented digital-asset landscape. The firm already claims more than 200 clients, including Consensys, Aave and DeFi Saver, and has seen revenue grow 12x since its seed round last March.

Antoine Scalia, CEO, Cryptio, says: "The biggest challenge with crypto accounting on the institutional level is having auditable and reliable transaction history data. Block explorers and third-party data providers often fail to capture complex crypto activity like DeFi, Staking, Mining, and NFTs. These discrepancies can’t be tolerated at the institutional level.

"At Cryptio, we’re obsessed with data accuracy and have partnered with Layer-1 foundations to build proprietary blockchain indexers. We’re able to reliable pull transaction data and perform mini-audits, ‘sanity checks’ to prove data quality."

Related Companies

Cryptio

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Start ups Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022