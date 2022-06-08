Cryptio raises $10m

Cryptio has raised $10 million in Series A funding for its enterprise crypto back-office platform.

Point Nine led the round, with participation from BlueYard, Alven, Coinshares, Avantgarde Finance, Protocol Labs and Draper Associates.



Cryptio is an enterprise-grade crypto accounting and reporting platform that helps financial institutions, corporates and crypto-native businesses navigate the fragmented digital-asset landscape. The firm already claims more than 200 clients, including Consensys, Aave and DeFi Saver, and has seen revenue grow 12x since its seed round last March.



Antoine Scalia, CEO, Cryptio, says: "The biggest challenge with crypto accounting on the institutional level is having auditable and reliable transaction history data. Block explorers and third-party data providers often fail to capture complex crypto activity like DeFi, Staking, Mining, and NFTs. These discrepancies can’t be tolerated at the institutional level.



"At Cryptio, we’re obsessed with data accuracy and have partnered with Layer-1 foundations to build proprietary blockchain indexers. We’re able to reliable pull transaction data and perform mini-audits, ‘sanity checks’ to prove data quality."

