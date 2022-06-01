Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2022: Otoma scoops Fintech Zone prize

EBAday 2022: Otoma scoops Fintech Zone prize

After two days of live pitches from 16 cutting-edge fintech startups from across Europe and beyond, Otoma has been announced the 2022 EBAday Fintech Zone winner.

System implementation and testing fintech Otoma showcased their product in the EBAday exhibition hall in front of a panel of industry experts and thought leaders, demonstrating how their leadership team of fintech veterans can implement mission critical systems at hundreds of large enterprises around the world.

The finalists had a dedicated, branded stand at EBAday and a slot to pitch in the open theatre. The fintech with the most innovative offering was selected by a panel of judges and their product has been showcased by Finextra and the EBA.

Other finalists that took part in the competition were Bantoo, Cobase, Elucidate, Finqware, Invoicy, iteaPro, NayaOne, charlieIndia, PayInfo.io, Pinecone, QSystems, Sygno, Tru.ID, Vipaso and Walt.ID.

These successful Fintech Zone applicants - all early or growth stage startups - have a working product or a proof of concept within cyber-security, regulation, correspondent banking, cryptocurrency, real time payments, AI, liquidity management, cash pooling and open banking.

Congratulations Otoma!

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Money20/20 Europe 2022 - 7-9 June, Amsterdam | Join fintech's biggest conversation - Live & In-Person | Use code FETA200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Trending

Related News
Primer and hoolah team to bring BNPL to Asian merchants
/payments

Primer and hoolah team to bring BNPL to Asian merchants

Corporate card startup Ramp hits $8.1bn valuation
/startups

Corporate card startup Ramp hits $8.1bn valuation

Monite raises $5m for embedded finance platform

23 Feb

VTB trials voice assistant that can predict client demands

21 Feb

United Fintech adds Athena to portfolio

12 Jan

Crypto tax automation software firm TaxBit raises $130m

13 Aug 2021

Trending

  1. Sequoia warns start-ups: It is not the strongest, most intelligent that survive

  2. Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech

  3. Natwest works with Accenture and Microsoft to replace legacy frontline architecture

  4. Mollie poaches Klarna CTO K&#246;ppen

  5. JPMorgan Summer Reading List arrives in the metaverse

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022