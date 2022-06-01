EBAday 2022: Otoma scoops Fintech Zone prize

After two days of live pitches from 16 cutting-edge fintech startups from across Europe and beyond, Otoma has been announced the 2022 EBAday Fintech Zone winner.

System implementation and testing fintech Otoma showcased their product in the EBAday exhibition hall in front of a panel of industry experts and thought leaders, demonstrating how their leadership team of fintech veterans can implement mission critical systems at hundreds of large enterprises around the world.



The finalists had a dedicated, branded stand at EBAday and a slot to pitch in the open theatre. The fintech with the most innovative offering was selected by a panel of judges and their product has been showcased by Finextra and the EBA.



Other finalists that took part in the competition were Bantoo, Cobase, Elucidate, Finqware, Invoicy, iteaPro, NayaOne, charlieIndia, PayInfo.io, Pinecone, QSystems, Sygno, Tru.ID, Vipaso and Walt.ID.



These successful Fintech Zone applicants - all early or growth stage startups - have a working product or a proof of concept within cyber-security, regulation, correspondent banking, cryptocurrency, real time payments, AI, liquidity management, cash pooling and open banking.



Congratulations Otoma!