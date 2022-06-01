Ten major UK banking sites crash

Customers of ten major UK banks have been unable to transfer funds in an out of their accounts after experiencing issues with Faster Payments this morning.

We are aware that some customers are experiencing problems with making faster payments. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We would like to assure customers they will not be out of pocket as a result of this issue,and apologise for inconvenience caused. — Halifax (@HalifaxBank) January 18, 2019

The banks affected are Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds, HSBC, Santander, Nationwide, NatWest, Monzo and Yorkshire Bank.Bank customers report problems with transferring funds, online banking and mobile banking apps.The banks have been been blaming unspecified issues with Faster Payments for the outages.It's a similar story at Santander. “We’re aware that our customers are currently experiencing issues with making and receiving Faster Payments," says a spokesman. "We are very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and we’re working hard to fix the problem. Other payment services are unaffected."