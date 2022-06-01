Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Ten major UK banking sites crash

Customers of ten major UK banks have been unable to transfer funds in an out of their accounts after experiencing issues with Faster Payments this morning.

The banks affected are Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds, HSBC, Santander, Nationwide, NatWest, Monzo and Yorkshire Bank.

Bank customers report problems with transferring funds, online banking and mobile banking apps.

The banks have been been blaming unspecified issues with Faster Payments for the outages. It's a similar story at Santander. “We’re aware that our customers are currently experiencing issues with making and receiving Faster Payments," says a spokesman. "We are very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and we’re working hard to fix the problem. Other payment services are unaffected."

