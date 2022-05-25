Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Laybuy

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Security Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Laybuy hires fraud chief from HSBC as chief risk officer

Laybuy hires fraud chief from HSBC as chief risk officer

New Zealand-based buy now, pay later provider Laybuy has hired HSBC's group head of fraud Jamie Byles as its new chief risk officer.

Based in London, Byles will be responsible for driving Laybuy's risk management strategy to prevent fraud and minimise credit risk.

Byles brings 25-years experience to the business, joining Laybuy from HSBC, where he was group head of fraud - wealth & personal banking. Prior to this, Byles has previously held roles as risk director at Barclays, head of fraud strategy at Visa, and head of card fraud risk at NatWest Group. He was also a director of Ethoca, the chargeback disputes company that was acquired by MasterCard in 2019.

Gary Rohloff, co-founder and managing director of Laybuy, says: “Globally, there has been an increase in fraudulent activity involving companies in e-commerce and this is impacting those providing online payment services, including the BNPL sector. At Laybuy, we are taking the growing threat of attempted fraud seriously and are committed to doing all that we can to proactively reduce the incidences of fraud, minimise its impact and continuously improve the security of our payment platform. Jamie will play a critical role in helping us achieve this.”

Related Companies

Laybuy

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Security Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Trending

Related News
BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown
/regulation

BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

LayBuy launches BNPL app
/payments

LayBuy launches BNPL app

Laybuy brings in-store BNPL to UK

15 Jun 2021

ASA rules against misleading communications by Lanistar and Laybuy

26 May 2021

Laybuy raises A$35 million for UK market push

19 May 2021

UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

15 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  3. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

  4. Deutsche Bank demands sustainability ratings from suppliers

  5. London Stock Exchange to acquire MayStreet

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models