Laybuy hires fraud chief from HSBC as chief risk officer

New Zealand-based buy now, pay later provider Laybuy has hired HSBC's group head of fraud Jamie Byles as its new chief risk officer.

Based in London, Byles will be responsible for driving Laybuy's risk management strategy to prevent fraud and minimise credit risk.



Byles brings 25-years experience to the business, joining Laybuy from HSBC, where he was group head of fraud - wealth & personal banking. Prior to this, Byles has previously held roles as risk director at Barclays, head of fraud strategy at Visa, and head of card fraud risk at NatWest Group. He was also a director of Ethoca, the chargeback disputes company that was acquired by MasterCard in 2019.



Gary Rohloff, co-founder and managing director of Laybuy, says: “Globally, there has been an increase in fraudulent activity involving companies in e-commerce and this is impacting those providing online payment services, including the BNPL sector. At Laybuy, we are taking the growing threat of attempted fraud seriously and are committed to doing all that we can to proactively reduce the incidences of fraud, minimise its impact and continuously improve the security of our payment platform. Jamie will play a critical role in helping us achieve this.”