Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank MarketFinance

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MarketFinance gains debt facility from Deutsche Bank to expand SME lending

MarketFinance gains debt facility from Deutsche Bank to expand SME lending

Digital lender MarketFinance has raised debt financing from Deutsche Bank to support £100m of new lending to UK SMEs, sole traders and partnerships.

The credit facility has been earmarked for the company's move to extend its lending capacity to include under-served SMEs, such as the UK’s 3.2 million sole traders and partnerships, alongside limited companies and LLPs.

UK SME borrowers will be able to access between £10,000 and £500,000 within 24 hours of applying.

MarketFinance moved into the black in March off the back of a 133% growth in revenues during 2021, boosted by its involvement in the British Business bank's pandemic loan relief scheme and an online lending partnership with Barclays Bank.

The company, which started life as an invoice finance platform under the MarketInvoice brand, claims to offer the fastest credit decisions in market, with 100% of applications processed in under 24 hours.

Last year MarketFinance advanced over half a billion pounds across a product suite that now spans invoice finance, business loans and flex loans, and approved credit limits worth £286m.

The expansion to the SME marketplace comes amid plans to further develop its lending APIs and investfurther in embedded finance models through integrations with software platforms, accountancy platforms, digital banks and B2B marketplaces, as it targets unicorn status.

Anil Stocker, CEO and Co-founder at MarketFinance, comments: “The fintech movement started in the shadow of the 2008 financial crash, and has since become a vital part of the finance ecosystem in the UK and exported globally. Companies like MarketFinance were there to help during the Covid pandemic. We’re continuing to innovate by serving sole traders and partnerships for the first time and by embracing the move to embedded finance."

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank MarketFinance

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Trending

Related News
MarketFinance eyes Unicorn status on move into embedded finance
/wholesale

MarketFinance eyes Unicorn status on move into embedded finance

Trending

  1. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  2. NatWest bank brands fined for overcharging interchange fees

  3. Zettle by PayPal ditches the dongle

  4. Mastercard unveils Biometric Checkout Programme

  5. Ex-Meta fintech chief David Marcus unveils Bitcoin startup

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models