Related Companies

BlackRock Wahed Invest

People

Keywords

Human resources Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wahed appoints former BlackRock lawyer to global legal team

Global Islamic fintech company, Wahed, has just announced the appointment of former BlackRock lawyer, Shahan Jamil, as deputy general counsel.

Based in London, the role will see Jamil become a key contributor to the legal function, led by Wahed’s chief legal officer and global general counsel, Musa Abdul-Basser. Jamil’s remit will include analysing laws and regulations to support the development of business opportunities, keeping abreast of legal trends in the fintech space, as well as lending his expertise in EU capital markets.

Shahan Jamil comments: “I am truly grateful for this opportunity to help Wahed with its legal operations. I am looking forward to contributing to such an iconic company in the Islamic fintech space, as it seeks to reimagine finance for a better future.”

Musa Abdul-Basser, chief legal officer and global general counsel, Wahed adds: “Shahan brings over 15 years’ worth of in-house legal experience, working in senior legal roles. He is an accomplished legal mind that has been recommended for his sound counsel, client service and expert approach. I look forward to welcoming and working with him in our legal team.”

Shahan joins Wahed from BlackRock, where he served most recently as a consultant lawyer, supporting the iShares ETF business. He worked at BlackRock between 2006 to 2016, leaving as a director in the funds legal team.

Prior to his stint at BlackRock, Shahan served as deputy head of EMEA legal and associate general counsel at Legg Mason Global Asset Management, and as senior legal counsel at HSBC Global Asset Management.

