retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
KeyBank buys loan forgiveness counselling provider

KeyBank buys loan forgiveness counselling provider

KeyBank has acquired GradFin, a public service loan forgiveness counselling provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, GradFin offers advisory solutions for Americans seeking assistance with student loan debt. The firm's experts help borrowers with their loan repayment plans backed by data and analysis.

KeyBank says the acquisition is part of its effort to accelerate growth through targeted investments in digital, niche businesses.

"Gradfin combines the best of digital and human interaction to create a unique client experience," says Jamie Warder, head, digital, KeyCorp.

