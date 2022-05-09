Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
HCL buys Avaloq implementation partner Confinale

HCL buys Avaloq implementation partner Confinale

The UK arm of India's HCL Technologies has agreed to buy Confinale, a Swiss digital banking and wealth management consulting specialist and Avaloq premium implementation partner. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal comes a month after HCL outlined a global partnership expansion with Avaloq, which will see the company develop a life cycle management centre for Avaloq clients.

Confinale focuses on IT consulting in the banking and wealth management sector, boasting one of the largest independent pools of Avaloq-certified specialists in Europe.

Rahul Singh, president, financial services and digital process operations, HCL Technologies, says: "This acquisition significantly strengthens HCL’s digital wealth and asset management capabilities and expands our presence in the heart of the global investment banking sector."

HCL also recently bought apoBank, a German IT consulting company.

