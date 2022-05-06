Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
California governor signs blockchain executive order

California governor signs blockchain executive order

Gavin Newsom, California state governor, has signed an executive order which aims to create a transparent regulatory and business environment for Web 3.0 companies which harmonises federal and California state approaches.

Under this order, the state will begin the process of creating a regulatory approach to spur responsible innovation while protecting consumers, assess how to deploy blockchain technology for state and public institutions, and build research and workforce development pathways.

Governor Newsom says: “Too often government lags behind technological advancements, so we’re getting ahead of the curve on this, laying the foundation to allow for consumers and business to thrive.”

Dee Myers, a senior advisor to Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, told AP News: “There’s also a lot of unknowns in the industry and so that’s another reason we want to engage early.”

This order comes after the July 2020 report by the California Blockchain Working Group, which examined the use of blockchain along with its risks and benefits.

The order has seven key priorities, largely focused on regulating crypto assets and related technologies.

“It is critical that we engage early with industry and start learning the pros and cons of innovative technology early,” said Amy Tong, secretary of California’s Government Operations Agency. “We can take the next steps towards getting ahead of the curve and harnessing potential of these tools to make government better.”

This order is in line with President Biden’s digital asset executive order released in March 2022.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Trending

Related News
Blackhawk Network partners with Disneyland in QR code offering
/payments

Blackhawk Network partners with Disneyland in QR code offering

Regulator tells Chime to stop using the word 'bank'
/regulation

Regulator tells Chime to stop using the word 'bank'

Revolut applies for US banking licence

22 Mar 2021

SoFi to buy community lender to accelerate bank charter application

09 Mar 2021

Green Dot invests in Gig Wage

28 Oct 2020

Pasadena retailers deploy pay-by-face tech

20 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Vatican announces metaverse plans

  2. Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

  3. EC slaps Apple with antitrust charge over NFC payments

  4. Fed begins real-time payments pilot

  5. DevOps Vs NoOps

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models