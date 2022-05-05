Coinbase: 33% of UK consumers have purchased cryptocurrency

Consumer research from Coinbase and Qualtrics has found that a third of UK consumers have previously purchased or still own cryptocurrency.

A significant jump from 29% in October 2021, this Coinbase Pulse survey also revealed that a staggering 64% plan to increase their holdings by buying more, and 23% will diversify into new currencies, as awareness and ownership become par for the course.



Coinbase highlights that while historically a knowledge gap has permeated the investment space, 13% of respondents stated that they had a good understanding of traditional investment assets such as property or stocks and shares. Further, 11% believe they have a good understanding of cryptocurrencies, beyond Bitcoin.



Consumer cryptocurrency ownership levels in the UK are second only to the Netherlands (47%) in Europe; ahead of Spain (26%), Italy (25%), Germany (24%) and France (17%).

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the most owned cryptocurrencies at 75% and 52%, respectively, followed by DOGE (34%) and Binance Coin (33%).



A Coinbase spokesperson says: “The UK continues to be a leading European hub of crypto investment with a growing proportion of people engaging with these assets. Recent survey work suggests that the adoption trend may continue, with many sharing ambitions to expand the size and diversification of their portfolios.



“However, it is clear that there is more work to be done around boosting understanding and awareness of these assets.”



“Cryptocurrencies provide a way for investors to diversify their portfolios and earn yield. However, to support the growth of this market, more must be done to help support these individuals to make the right decisions.”