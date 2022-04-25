Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Moneygram International Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CFPB sues MoneyGram

CFPB sues MoneyGram

MoneyGram is preparing to fight what it calls a "baseless" Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and New York Attorney General lawsuit accusing the money transfer giant of "leaving families high and dry".

The suit accuses MoneyGram of systematically and repeatedly violating consumer financial protection laws, calling the firm a "repeat offender".

Specifically, the CFPB says MoneyGram stranded customers waiting for their money, holding funds in limbo in needless delays.

In addition, the company botched instructions to employees on how to resolve disputes and neglected to develop and document policies and procedures, says the suit.

“MoneyGram spent years failing its customers and failing to follow the law, ignoring customer complaints and government warnings in the process,” says CFPB director Rohit Chopra. “MoneyGram’s long pattern of misconduct must be halted.”

In response, MoneyGram says it is "fully prepared to vigorously defend itself and expose the meritless nature of the lawsuit in court".

Related Companies

Moneygram International Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register nowNextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Trending

Related News
MoneyGram agrees $1.8bn sale to PE firm
/payments

MoneyGram agrees $1.8bn sale to PE firm

MoneyGram buys stake in cryptocurrency cash exchange Coinme
/crypto

MoneyGram buys stake in cryptocurrency cash exchange Coinme

Ripple and MoneyGram wind down partnership

09 Mar 2021

Western Union bids to buy MoneyGram - Bloomberg

02 Jun 2020

MoneyGram pays $125 million to settle global fraud allegations

09 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

  4. SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

  5. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale