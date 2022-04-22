Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Jobbio

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources Innovation Telecommuting/distance working
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Finextra and Jobbio join forces to unlock fintech&#39;s finest talent

Finextra and Jobbio join forces to unlock fintech's finest talent

If you are looking for fast-growing opportunities to enrich your career, look no further than Finextra.jobs.

In today’s job market, the best talent might already be working for somebody else. Connecting companies with prospective candidates who may not be actively looking for a new job is the best way to add to your talent pool and find the cream of the crop, which is why Finextra has teamed up with Jobbio to bring you Finextra.jobs.

Of course, finding a role tailor-made for the individual that you are isn’t always easy. Even in a prosperous job market, opportunities vary widely depending upon industry, skill level and competencies. So, if you want a new job or if you’re an employer eager to highlight an open position to the right audience and attract the best talent, Finextra.jobs cuts through all the noise on the internet and will result in a more successful match.

Established for over 20 years, Finextra has a unique reputation among fintech’s senior executives, technical and developer audiences worldwide. Our community of fintech professionals can help to build your business.

This new job board platform, powered by the Amply network, and bolstered by thousands of incredible jobs in the technology space offers a practical solution to many of the biggest hiring challenges in Europe right now.

Ultimately, we want to see as many people as possible land the jobs of their dreams, and likewise, we want to see companies hire the best fit.

Speaking about this exciting partnership Finextra’s founder and CEO, Steve Ellis, says: “We know that the increase in fintech VC funding is driving a demand for talent. Powered by Amply, Finextra.Jobs puts open roles and employer brand in front of our unique audience in the financial technology marketplace. We’re delighted to team up with Jobbio to help the world’s biggest audience of fintech professionals to find their dream jobs.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Jobbio, Stephen Quinn is just as enthusiastic about the partnership. “As the leading independent newswire and information source for the worldwide financial technology community, Finextra engages a really unique audience and we’re delighted to be able to elevate their offering even further by connecting top talent with the right companies.”

If you’re interested in applying for jobs, check out all the brilliant available roles here now.

Related Companies

Jobbio

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources Innovation Telecommuting/distance working
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Trending

Related News
Qonto closes Crowdcube campaign after raising €5 million in 6.5 hours
/wholesale

Qonto closes Crowdcube campaign after raising €5 million in 6.5 hours

Pillar aims to break down the barriers to credit for migrants with €15.6 million pre-seed
/startups

Pillar aims to break down the barriers to credit for migrants with €15.6 million pre-seed

Retail banks must embrace data-centric capabilities to see off fintech challenge - report

21 Apr

Australian business credit card startup Archa raises $24 million in debt and equity

21 Apr

Citi and State Street invest in FundGuard

21 Apr

Ex-Funding Circle chief raises $30m for payments startup - Sky

21 Apr

PRA to raise levy by £24 million to keep pace with financial innovation

20 Apr

Trending

  1. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

  4. Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

  5. Shawbrook offers lending discount for consumers sharing open banking data

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale