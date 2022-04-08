Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Corporate actions Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Volt appoints ex-PayPal veteran as CRO

Volt appoints ex-PayPal veteran as CRO

Real-time payments provider, Volt, has announced the hire of Matt Komorowski, who previously led PayPal’s channel partnership business across APAC, LATAM, and MEA.

Having been with PayPal for over a decade, Komorowski now joins Volt as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). This is a key appointment for Volt, which last year announced a $23.5m funding round - the largest Series A ever for the open banking industry.

Tom Greenwood, founder and CEO of Volt, comments: “We are delighted to have Matt onboard. At a key time for our business, he brings a wealth of experience in payments and in driving high-growth in scale organisations.”

“Matt has proven his success in optimising revenue and strategic growth for global companies,” Greenwood continues. “Combined with his expertise in bringing innovative payments models to new markets, he’ll be invaluable in working with us to realise our vision of real time payments everywhere.”

This hire is another step in Volt’s plans for international growth, as demand for real-time payments soars. Komorowski is mandated to ensure the adoption of open banking, with merchants and PSPs worldwide, continues.

Matt Komorowski, Chief Revenue Officer at Volt, says: “My role will focus on driving adoption for our open banking products across markets and business verticals, and on building the right organisation and hiring the best talent to start hyperscaling.”

“Volt’s culture is centred around building an organisation where sales and product development interact and exchange information very quickly, ensuring merchants are getting the products that they need,” Komorowski continues. “As Volt scales, we want to make sure that that part of the culture remains at the core of its strategy.”

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Corporate actions Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation[Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Trending

Related News
Volt ships white-labelled BaaS app
/retail

Volt ships white-labelled BaaS app

FCA staff revolt over Rathi's transformation programme
/regulation

FCA staff revolt over Rathi's transformation programme

Volt acquires Australian Mortgage

15 Jul 2021

Open payments firm Volt raises $23.5m

18 Jun 2021

AFG acquires 7.6% stake in Volt

08 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Metaverse economy could hit $13 trillion by 2030 - Citi

  2. London Stock Exchange acquires KYC specialist Global Data Consortium

  3. One-click checkout startup Fast shuts down

  4. Klarna plans to rival Big Tech with PriceRunner acquisition

  5. Chancellor asks Royal Mint to create NFT

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale