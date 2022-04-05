Block says ex-employee accessed customer data without permission

Block has informed the SEC that a former employee has downloaded reports, without permission, containing customer information on US Cash App users.

The ex-staffer downloaded reports in December that included the full names and brokerage account numbers of Cash App Investing users.



For some customers, brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity for one trading day were also downloaded.



The reports did not include usernames or passwords, Social Security numbers, date of birth, payment card data, addresses or bank account information.



Block - formerly Square - says it is contacting around 8.2 million current and former customers, as well as appropriate regulatory authorities.