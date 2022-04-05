Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

iProov

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Identity Security Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander UK CIO joins bometric outfit iProov

Santander UK CIO joins bometric outfit iProov

Biometric face authentication technology company iProov has hired Miguel Traquina, Santander UK's chief information officer for operations and economic crime, as CIO

Launched in 2013, iProov works with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity for effortless onboarding and authentication. Customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Rabobank and ING.

Traquina's appointment comes as the vendor prepares to enter new geographies and use cases, including projects with Eurostar and the National Science Foundation.

Of the new appointment, Andrew Bud, iProov CEO, says: “The scale and scope of our technology activities are expanding rapidly. Miguel’s extensive experience with financial technology for a major bank complements and extends our team’s outstanding capabilities, enabling us to innovate and operate on more fronts globally.”

At Santander, Traquina held various engineering and transformation roles overseeing multi-disciplinary teams around the world. He began his career with Accenture, running financial services projects in Europe and Latin America.

Related Companies

iProov

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Identity Security Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Trending

Trending

  1. Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

  2. Goldman Sachs to buy pension robo-advisor NextCapital

  3. Klarna launches open banking business unit

  4. Apple looks to bring payment processing in-house - Bloomberg

  5. Revolut gears up for Brazilian launch

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale