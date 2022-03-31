Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Dapio picks up $3.4m to turn phones into POS devices

Dapio picks up $3.4m to turn phones into POS devices

Dapio, a UK outfit that helps businesses accept contactless payments on their Android devices, has raised $3.4 million in a round co-led by African paymentts behemoth Flutterwave and Techstars.

Dapio, formerly called Paymob, transforms Android phones into payment terminals that can accept tap and pay.

The firm works with POS vendors, banks and others, which integrate its technology into their merchant offerings.

With the funding in place, Dapio is now set to offer its first app directly to merchants in the UK and Europe.

Kosta Du, CEO, Dapio, says: “In a world where we make more transactions than ever, it’s still far too difficult for small businesses to take payments from customers.

"It’s normal for consumers to make payments using their smartphones, so why not allow small businesses to take payments as well?"

