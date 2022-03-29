Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK tech ecosystem worth $1 trillion, with fintech dominating

UK tech ecosystem worth $1 trillion, with fintech dominating

The UK's technology ecosystem is now worth $1 trillion, with fintech dominating the list of most valuable firms.

The US and China are the only other countries to hit the trillion figure, according to data by Dealroom analysed for the UK's Digital Economy Council. The UK’s digital economy is now worth more than double that of Germany’s and is almost five times larger than France and Sweden.

The country also has 13 tech decacorns, nine of which are related to financial services and fintech: Markit, WorldPay, Checkout.com, Revolut, FNZ, Wise, Rapyd, Admiral Group, and eToro.

In just the first three months of 2022, UK tech companies have raised over £6 billion, with more than half raised by fintech companies including FNZ, Checkout.com and GoCardless.

Digital minister Chris Philp says: "We’re working hard to make the UK the best place in the world to found, grow or float tech businesses - whether they’re early-stage startups or global innovators - ensuring they have the best talent, investment and regulation to thrive."

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register nowNextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Trending

Related News
UK fintech investment soars to $37.3 billion in 2021
/startups

UK fintech investment soars to $37.3 billion in 2021

UK fintech sector bounces back from the pandemic
/startups

UK fintech sector bounces back from the pandemic

UK tech sector enjoys best year on record

20 Dec 2021

Trending

  1. Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

  2. Mastercard rolls out open banking payments tools

  3. Anonymous hacks Central Bank of Russia

  4. JPMorgan Chase under fire from investors over huge tech spending - FT

  5. CMA unveils recommendations for future of Open Banking

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale