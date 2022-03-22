Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lemonade

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lemonade Foundation preps blockchain-based climate insurance for subsistence farmers

Lemonade Foundation preps blockchain-based climate insurance for subsistence farmers

The non-profit arm of insurance unicorn Lemonade has formed a coalition building a blockchain-based climate insurance offering for subsistence farmers and livestock keepers in developing markets.

The Lemonade Crypto Climate Coalition, constituted as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), is aiming to build and distribute at cost instantaneous, parametric weather insurance for the world's most vulnerable farmers. Avalanche, Chainlink, DAOstack, Etherisc, Hannover Re, Pula, and Tomorrow.io are joining Lemonade as coalition members.

The climate insurance will be architected as a stablecoin-denominated, decentralised application (dApp) on Avalanche, an eco-friendly proof-of-stake blockchain. Farmers will be able to make and receive payments from their phone using global stablecoins or local currencies. An initial rollout in Africa is expected within the year.

The Lemonade Foundation will provide the initial capital to backstop the DAO’s smart contracts, and in time all crypto investors will be able to fund the liquidity pool. The DAO will also issue a governance token to reward participation by the broader community.

Daniel Schreiber, director, Lemonade Foundation, says: “By using a DAO instead of a traditional insurance company, smart contracts instead of insurance policies, and oracles instead of claims professionals, we expect to harness the communal and decentralised aspects of web3 and real-time weather data to deliver affordable and instantaneous climate insurance to the people who need it most.”

Related Companies

Lemonade

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Blockchain Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Trending

Related News
Santander launches agriculture loans secured by crypto assets
/crypto

Santander launches agriculture loans secured by crypto assets

After 'awful' AI tweets, Lemonade says it doesn't use phrenology
/retail

After 'awful' AI tweets, Lemonade says it doesn't use phrenology

AI-powered insurance startup Lemonade scoops $300m for European expansion

11 Apr 2019

Mobile money provides boost to Kenyan farmers

01 Jun 2017

Trending

  1. HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

  2. Santander punished for forcing customers to use mobile phones

  3. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  4. Mastercard partners HSBC to bring new B2B payments option to the UK

  5. CMA writes to Barclays and Lloyds over open banking API breaches

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale