PayPal names Intel&#39;s Archana Deskus CIO

PayPal names Intel's Archana Deskus CIO

PayPal has hired Intel's Archana Deskus as executive vice president and chief information officer.

Deskus has been SVP and CIO at Intel since 202. She has also held CIO roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Baker Hughes, Ingersoll Rand, Timex and United Technologies.

Says Deskus: "I am inspired by the company’s mission and impact, and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead PayPal’s talented infrastructure, site reliability, data platforms, and information technology teams."

Adds PayPal CEO Dan Schulman: "Archie is a highly accomplished technology executive with deep expertise in delivering operating excellence and business value through the successful execution of strategic IT initiatives.

"She will accelerate our work to optimize our internal technology processes and systems, ensuring we continue to have the most modern, secure, reliable and scalable technology foundation."

