Deutsche Bank carries out stress tests with major Russian IT centre

Deutsche Bank has carried out stress testing and disaster recovery exercises as it faces up to the possible loss of a major technology centre in Russia.

The German bank has around 1500 staffers at its Russian technology centre, which develops and maintains software for the global trading business as well as the corporate banking system.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resultant sanctions placed on the aggressor, have left Deutsche Bank with the possibility of losing about 10% of its global IT workforce.



“We have rigorously tested our operational resiliency and are confident that the day to day running of our trading business will not be affected,” says a statement.



The bank tells the Financial Times that it is "confident that the day-to-day running of our trading business will not be affected," adding: "We have no code and no data housed in the Russia tech centre."



According to the FT, Deutsche has frozen hiring of IT staff in Russia and is considering relocating some or even all staffers to other countries.



Deutsche opened the Russian centre in 2001 but has recently been reducing its ties to the country, reducing its IT headcount by half and ditching local external contractors.



Nevertheless, a senior manager says that the bank's technology dependency on Russia is "a big mess".