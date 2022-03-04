Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Deutsche Bank carries out stress tests with major Russian IT centre

Deutsche Bank carries out stress tests with major Russian IT centre

Deutsche Bank has carried out stress testing and disaster recovery exercises as it faces up to the possible loss of a major technology centre in Russia.

The German bank has around 1500 staffers at its Russian technology centre, which develops and maintains software for the global trading business as well as the corporate banking system.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resultant sanctions placed on the aggressor, have left Deutsche Bank with the possibility of losing about 10% of its global IT workforce.

“We have rigorously tested our operational resiliency and are confident that the day to day running of our trading business will not be affected,” says a statement.

The bank tells the Financial Times that it is "confident that the day-to-day running of our trading business will not be affected," adding: "We have no code and no data housed in the Russia tech centre."

According to the FT, Deutsche has frozen hiring of IT staff in Russia and is considering relocating some or even all staffers to other countries.

Deutsche opened the Russian centre in 2001 but has recently been reducing its ties to the country, reducing its IT headcount by half and ditching local external contractors.

Nevertheless, a senior manager says that the bank's technology dependency on Russia is "a big mess".

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

Trending

Related News
Crypto remains divisive amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
/crypto

Crypto remains divisive amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

EU bans seven banks from Swift network
/payments

EU bans seven banks from Swift network

Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades

01 Mar

Deutsche Bank culls Dublin workforce

06 Jul 2021

Deutsche Bank signs multi-year database deal with Oracle

24 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna losses swell to $748 million

  2. Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades

  3. Revolut&#39;s Russian born chief Storonsky breaks silence over Ukraine invasion

  4. Russian banks to be cut off from Swift

  5. EU bans seven banks from Swift network

Research
See all reports »
ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022