Zopa Bank to open applications to Ukrainian nationals

Zopa Bank is to immediately sponsor 50 work visas for Ukrainian nationals following new Home Office guidance.

With UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announcing last Thursday new work Visa concessions, Zopa says it will sponsor up to 50 work visas of eligible Ukrainian applicants already in the UK with backgrounds in engineering, technology, and data analytics or with experience in consumer financial services.



The bank says it will fast track the assessment and selection of those Ukrainians wanting to join their British national family members in the UK, giving successful candidates certainty of a role with Zopa and the ability to onboard remotely from secure locations.



Zopa will also provide a relocation allowance of one month’s salary to support moving costs on receipt of right to work in the UK.



Jaidev Janardana, CEO at Zopa bank, says: "We are working with the Ukrainian Embassy in London and Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko to facilitate the process and encourage fellow members of our tech and fintech communities to extend their support."