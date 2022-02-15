Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cash management Supply chain finance Transaction banking Treasury
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SC Ventures rolls out supply chain finance platform

SC Ventures rolls out supply chain finance platform

SC Ventures, Standard Chartered’s fintech investment and ventures arm, has launched Trade and Supply Chain Connect (TASConnect), a bank agnostic supply chain finance platform based out of Singapore.

At launch, TASConnect will offer accounts payable and accounts receivable management solutions, focusing on large corporate organisations.

As part of roadmap, the startup is adding capabilities powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain, along with ESG traceability to bring greater value to businesses.

TASConnect will operate on the basis of creating a bespoke platform in collaboration with clients, with the aim of simplifying complex connections with their multiple value-chain partners, including suppliers, buyers and banks.

Alex Manson of SC Ventures says: “We work closely with corporates to understand their business and challenges. TASConnect is a result of the client co-creation process that aims to realise value by connecting ecosystems with trust and trade.”

TASConnect namechecks Lenovo as one of its pioneer clients.

Hugh Wu, global treasury head of Lenovo, comments: “TASConnect helped us transform and fully automate our previously manual supply chain finance processes. The platform is customised to integrate all our financing banks and replicate our own workflows. Our Treasury function is now empowered with end-to-end visibility and control, all via one single platform.”

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cash management Supply chain finance Transaction banking Treasury
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital d[New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Trending

Related News
SC Ventures launches letsbloom to help regulated organisation hop on the cloud
/cloud

SC Ventures launches letsbloom to help regulated organisation hop on the cloud

SC Ventures unveils wealth, health and lifestyle platform
/wealth

SC Ventures unveils wealth, health and lifestyle platform

SC Ventures invests in cyber-security outfit Secret Double Octopus

15 Oct 2020

Standard Chartered invests in regtech startup Silent Eight

14 Nov 2019

Standard Chartered invests in Digital Reasoning

18 Sep 2019

Standard Chartered establishes fintech innovation and investment unit

17 Jan 2018

Trending

  1. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

  2. Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

  3. EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

  4. Fnality completes TestNet transaction with Santander and NatWest

  5. Klarna weighs new funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?