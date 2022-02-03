Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Humans trump AI at making money in financial markets - study

Humans trump AI at making money in financial markets - study

Humans still have the edge over artificial intelligence when it comes to making money in the financial markets, according to a new paper which raises questions about previous research into the topic.

AI has become a mainstay in the financial services sector over the last decade, playing an important part in everything from cybersecurity to chatbots.

Yet, despite the huge amount of data generated by financial markets, machine learning and AI algorithms are still not a big part of the investment decision-making process.

In their study, Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Fabio Cuzzolin and Wojtek Buczynski analysed 27 peer-reviewed studies by academic researchers published between 2000 and 2018 that described different kinds of stock market forecasting experiments using machine-learning algorithms.

The academics found problems with cherry picking in the studies: most of the experiments ran multiple versions of their investment model in parallel, with the authors almost always presenting the highest-performing model as the primary product of their experiment.

"This approach would not work in real-world investment management, where any given strategy can be executed only once, and its result is unambiguous profit or loss - there is no undoing of results."

This problem, along with a failure to account for the black box nature of AI algorithms and a lack of consideration of regulations, may explain why the market has not yet fully embraced AI.

In fact, the handful of AI-powered funds whose performance data were disclosed on publicly available market data sources generally underperformed in the market.

"As such, we concluded that there is currently a very strong case in favour of human analysts and managers. Despite all their imperfections, empirical evidence strongly suggests humans are currently ahead of AI."

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?[New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Trending

Related News
People trust robots over humans to manage their financial affairs
/retail

People trust robots over humans to manage their financial affairs

Robot analysts beat humans at stock picking - research
/markets

Robot analysts beat humans at stock picking - research

Trending

  1. Apple to turn iPhone into a payment terminal

  2. Top NFT Marketplaces in India - 2022

  3. The Top 7 NFT Marketplaces to Explore for Artists in 2022

  4. Worldline to hire 5000 new staff

  5. Lloyds signs first retailer for A2A payments API

Research
See all reports »
Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?