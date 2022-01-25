Visa partners Pagaya to to help issuers expand access to credit

Visa has formed a strategic relationship with AI fintech Pagaya to enable its merchant and issuing bank partners to expand access to credit.

Pagaya’s AI technology and infrastructure enable banks, originators, and merchants to offer access to financial products through a seamless and white-labeled customer experience.



The firm says its technology will help Visa's partners expand the credit available to their customers, leading to greater customer acquisition, purchasing power, and brand loyalty.



"Through our partnership with Pagaya, we’re providing our issuing bank clients and co-brand partners with next-generation technology to expand their customer base, boost conversion rates, increase purchasing power, and thus grow their revenue,” says Jack Funda, SVP, global head of merchant sales partnerships, Visa.