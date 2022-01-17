WealthKernel raises $7m

WealthKernel, a provider of digital investment services and infrastructure, has raised $7 million in a Series A+ funding round by XTX Ventures.

Digital Horizon, Big Start Ventures, and ETFS Capital participated in the round for UK-based WealthKernel, which will use the funds to expand into Europe.



Founded in 2015, WealthKernel provides companies with investing functionality over API, such as client onboarding, brokerage, trading, and custody.



The firm has helped the likes of Claro Money, Wahed, and Wealth8 to enter underserved areas of the wealth services market, covering areas from halal and ethical investment to ESG.



Karan Shanmugarajah, CEO, WealthKernel, says: "Our investors’ backing will not only help us bring our product to a wider audience and expand our platform, but also achieve our goal of becoming the leading provider of API-based wealth and investment infrastructure across Europe."