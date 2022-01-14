Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Corporate actions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tintra launches foundation to protect hunter-gatherers

Tintra launches foundation to protect hunter-gatherers

Fintech firm, Tintra, has just unveiled a charity foundation to help protect the planet’s last remaining hunter-gatherer tribes. As a primary endowment, Tintra has committed $2 million to the charity.

The initiative is one component of the firm’s overarching mission to level the playing field between emerging markets and advanced economies, democratise financial regulation, as well as help financial institutions, multi-nationals, and large corporates in the emerging world access banking systems that, crucially, understand their geographic needs.

Richard Shearer, CEO of Tintra, commented: “Over the last 5-6 months, we have committed to revolutionising the global banking industry and making access to the global marketplace as seamless in Africa or Asia as it is in Europe or the United States. However, we also recognise that whilst there are those in these markets that wish to have the interconnectedness we have in the west, these emerging countries are also home to the last remaining hunter-gatherer tribes, who wish to retain their own unique, non-modern lifestyle and continue to live long, happy lives within their communities.

These tribes are at risk of becoming eradicated, which would eliminate any remaining links to human past. The Tintra foundation has been developed to pledge funds and resources to understanding, supporting, and increasing awareness of who they are and their way of life - where lessons, like true sustainable living, could be key to our own survival.”

The launch of Tintra’s charity comes just weeks after it announced a joint venture with artificial intelligence and machine learning firm, TMC2, to modernise how compliance between developed and emerging market economies works.

The Tintra foundation plans to announce additional board members in early 2022.

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Corporate actions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  3. Top 10 NFT Marketplace to Launch your NFT and Own the Best

  4. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  5. US banks form stablecoin consortium

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments