Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Block

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
H&amp;R Block sues Square over Block rebrand

H&R Block sues Square over Block rebrand

Taxation preparation firm H&R Block has filed a trademark infringement suit against Block, the recently rebranded Square business, accusing the payments firm of confusing customers and damaging its psopects as it moves deeper into financial services.

H&R Block says the newly-named Block competes directly in several areas of financial services, including tax preparation through its recent purchase of Credit Karma Tax, now called Cash App Taxes.

The company says it has invested billions of dollars over its 65 years in business to build a brand identity that is recognised and trusted by customers.

“Today’s filing is an important effort to prevent consumer confusion and ensure a competitor cannot leverage the reputation and trust we have built over more than six decades,” says Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. “Protecting and defending our brand is crucial.”

He says that in the two weeks since the Square name change was announced, there already have been numerous indications that consumers are drawing a link between the companies.

The complaint has been filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

Related Companies

Block

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Square changes name to Block
/crypto

Square changes name to Block

Trending

  1. JPMorgan to hire hundreds more staff for UK digital bank

  2. HSBC and Wells Fargo achieve PvP settlement finality with DLT

  3. Major UK banks to roll out shared banking hubs

  4. APImetrics and Finextra launch open access fintech, open banking and crypto API data dashboard

  5. BIS committee sets up cross-border payments task force

Research
See all reports »
Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022