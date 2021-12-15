Scalable Capital moves into crypto trading

Digital wealth management platform and online broker Scalable Capital has rolled out investor access to cryptocurrencies via regulated stock exchanges in Germany.

The 'Scalable Crypto' offering is available via existing user accounts, with crypto holdings stored in the form of exchange traded products managed by CoinShares.



Scalable Capital provides a dashboard display of crypto prices in real time and detailed information about the individual currencies, with trading taking place on Xetra and gettex.



"We make trading crypto as easy as trading shares or ETFs," says Erik Podzuweit, co-founder and co-CEO of Scalable Capital. "Crypto currencies are well established as an asset class in a balanced portfolio. With 'Scalable Crypto', we are providing an affordable and intuitive offering to help even more people to enter the crypto world. The expansion is the next stage in our journey to become Europe's leading digital investment platform."



The offering comes six months after Scalable Capital raised more than €150 million in a Series E funding round led by Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent. Five years after go-live in February 2016, the company has over a quarter of a million clients and over $5 billion (€4 billion) of client assets on its platform.