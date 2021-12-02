Strands and Doconomy partner to provide climate impact PFM tools

Mastercard-backed carbon tracking app Doconomy is collaborating with fintech software developer Strands to offer consumers climate impact and personal finance management products.

The aim with this new set of services is to educate individuals on how their actions impact climate change and support their transition to a sustainable lifestyle.

Doconomy CEO Mathias Wikström said: “To act on the climate crisis, well informed, committed and ambitious individuals is very important. We all need to be the change we want to see. Having Strands as a partner helps Doconomy, and our clients, to further accelerate the global movement for a more sustainable way of life.”

Erik Brieva, CEO of Strands, added: “To Strands the partnership with Doconomy comes as a natural step. Our own conviction to be part of the fight against climate change can now be offered to our clients - something that they, as well as their clients, have asked for. This partnership will strengthen Strands, our clients, and their clients and in the end – the whole world.”

This news follows Doconomy’s $17 million raise in a funding round led by CommerzVentures back in September 2021, which was billed as the largest climate fintech investment round in Europe. This brought the total invested in Doconomy since the start of 2018 to $24 million.