Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Strands Doconomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

ESGtech
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Strands and Doconomy partner to provide climate impact PFM tools

Strands and Doconomy partner to provide climate impact PFM tools

Mastercard-backed carbon tracking app Doconomy is collaborating with fintech software developer Strands to offer consumers climate impact and personal finance management products.

The aim with this new set of services is to educate individuals on how their actions impact climate change and support their transition to a sustainable lifestyle.

Doconomy CEO Mathias Wikström said: “To act on the climate crisis, well informed, committed and ambitious individuals is very important. We all need to be the change we want to see. Having Strands as a partner helps Doconomy, and our clients, to further accelerate the global movement for a more sustainable way of life.”

Erik Brieva, CEO of Strands, added: “To Strands the partnership with Doconomy comes as a natural step. Our own conviction to be part of the fight against climate change can now be offered to our clients - something that they, as well as their clients, have asked for. This partnership will strengthen Strands, our clients, and their clients and in the end – the whole world.”

This news follows Doconomy’s $17 million raise in a funding round led by CommerzVentures back in September 2021, which was billed as the largest climate fintech investment round in Europe. This brought the total invested in Doconomy since the start of 2018 to $24 million.

Related Companies

Strands Doconomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

ESGtech
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant[New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Trending

Related News
Carbon calculator Doconomy raises $17 million
/sustainable

Carbon calculator Doconomy raises $17 million

Standard Chartered taps Doconomy for carbon consumption app
/sustainable

Standard Chartered taps Doconomy for carbon consumption app

Klarna launches carbon footprint insights for 90 million consumers

20 Apr

Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

12 Apr

Crif acquires PFM firm Strands

30 Mar 2020

Mastercard invests in Doconomy to offer cardholders CO2 emissions tracker

10 Dec 2019

Strands and Mastercard team on business financial management platform for bank SME clients

09 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. FCA boosts Open Banking by removing 3-month re-authentication requirement

  2. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

  3. UK&#39;s sixth clearing bank set to launch with $1.1 billion valuation

  4. David Marcus quits Facebook

  5. Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future