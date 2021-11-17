Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Opportun acquires US neobank Digit

Just weeks after withdrawing its application for a US bank charter, consumer lender Opportun has agreed a $213 million deal to acquire neobank Digit.

Founded in 2013, Digit provides its 600,000 paying members with personalised savings, investing and banking tools.

The stock and shares deal creates a business with a combined 1.4 million customer base.

The acquisition is a complementary fit for both companies, giving Opportun the ability to offer mobile banking, automated savings and robo-investing to its customers and open up access to lending products for Digit's consumer base.

Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun, says: “In Digit, we are purchasing a proven and scalable neobanking solution that gets us to market 3-5 years earlier than if we were to build it on our own.”

Digit will operate as a business unit within Oportun and continue to be led by founder and CEO, Ethan Bloch. All of Digit’s 100+ employees will join Oportun.

