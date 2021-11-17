Opportun acquires US neobank Digit

Just weeks after withdrawing its application for a US bank charter, consumer lender Opportun has agreed a $213 million deal to acquire neobank Digit.

Founded in 2013, Digit provides its 600,000 paying members with personalised savings, investing and banking tools.



The stock and shares deal creates a business with a combined 1.4 million customer base.



The acquisition is a complementary fit for both companies, giving Opportun the ability to offer mobile banking, automated savings and robo-investing to its customers and open up access to lending products for Digit's consumer base.



Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun, says: “In Digit, we are purchasing a proven and scalable neobanking solution that gets us to market 3-5 years earlier than if we were to build it on our own.”



Digit will operate as a business unit within Oportun and continue to be led by founder and CEO, Ethan Bloch. All of Digit’s 100+ employees will join Oportun.